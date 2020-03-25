Idaho County has first confirmed case of COVID-19

This is southeast of Lewiston.

An adult in their 70s in Idaho County has tested positive for COVID-19, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District office announced this afternoon.

The investigation into this case is in the preliminary stages, the district announced in a news release.

According to the release, “The patient’s healthcare provider acted appropriately ruling out influenza, discussing exposure risk, and appropriately determining that a COVID-19 test was necessary. The patient remains hospitalized.”



Epidemiologists will work to determine “reasonable risk criteria” for locations visited by the patient and any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. They will provide guidance based on that information.

No other details about the patient were released.