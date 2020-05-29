Idaho Conservatives Blast Boise Mayor’s Transition Report, Pushes For Free Contraceptives & Abortion

A conservative group in Idaho is slamming Boise’s mayor for what they are calling a “socialist wish list.” Mayor Lauren McLean’s transition report was published by a local paper last week. It showed her team’s intentions to press for free abortions, start sex-education in pre-kindergarden and more.

Dustin Hurst, a member of the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), said the report would make Boise into a “socialist enclave.” However, McLean claimed her committee members’ goals have been taken out of context.

“Those reports are incredibly deep and rich,” she stated. “And I think that without reading all of them and recognizing the entire body of work done by different people, one doesn’t get the entire context.”

The IFF responded by saying it doesn’t matter if the mayor wrote the report herself, it shows what voices are informing her decisions.