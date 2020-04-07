Idaho Attorney General: Call Police on Neighbors Not Staying Home

When the statists come out to play. Reminds of me John Guyer’s neighbors reporting him to the Daily News for having his sprinklers on while he was down with the flu.

Everyone in the country is on edge these days.

Isolation tends to have a negative impact on people’s emotions.

Humans will only take the burden of being forced into isolation for so long.

Sadly, when the government encourages people to rat on each other, it only makes things worse.

Many Idahoans were furious about an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (H&W) form that encouraged us to do just that.

Thankfully, a number of Idaho’s Representatives reached out to the Department to demand answers. We want to thanks Rep. Nichols, Kingsley, Dixon, Christensen, Scott, and others who stood against Nazi-style tattle-telling programs in Idaho.

This was the form the H&W Department posted:

Unfortunately, it wasn’t an April Fool’s Day joke. It was very real.

Of course, Idahoans wasted no time in posting bogus claims in the form. Most of them turned in the H&W Department for being in violation of the constitution.

However, you have to wonder why they felt it was okay to post the form in the first place.

Our hope is that Governor Little will find out who decided to put this form online.

Perhaps, the form was created based on the Idaho Attorney General’s Office recommendations?

Soon after the H&W’s form started circulating, a number of people posted a link to the AG’s “Frequently Asked Questions” guidelines about the Governor’s “stay-at-home” order.

You can see the guidelines here: https://www.ag.idaho.gov/content/uploads/2020/03/FAQs-Idahos-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf

The specific paragraph you’ll want to look at is item #3.

So, not only is the AG’s office simply telling people their office doesn’t have the authority to enforce the order, they are encouraging citizens to turn on one another for violations.