Idaho abortion funding bill advances

Don’t murder babies with my taxes!

BOISE — A bill in Idaho that would ban any public money from going to organizations that provide abortions headed to the Senate on Friday.

The Senate State Affairs Committee sent the measure to the full Senate for possible amendments, voting on party lines, with both Democrats opposed.

The amendments haven’t been made public, but sponsors told the committee they are intended to avoid potential lawsuits. The initial legislation was expected by both backers and opponents to be challenged in federal court if it became law.