Ibram Kendi Says Term ‘Legal Vote’ Is Racist, Just like ‘Handouts’ And ‘Personal Responsibility’

You cannot make this stuff up.

Several hours before major media outlets projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election, anti-racism author Ibram X. Kendi shared with his 330,000 Twitter followers that the term “legal vote” is just as racist as the words “crackbaby,” “handout,” and “personal responsibility.”

“The term ‘legal vote’ is as fictionally fraught and functionally racist as the terms ‘illegal alien’ and ‘race neutral’ and ‘welfare queen’ and ‘handouts’ and ‘super predator’ and ‘crackbaby’ and ‘personal responsibility’ and ‘post racial,’” declared Kendi.

“The misinformation of widespread voter fraud—or ‘illegal voting’—in Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Phoenix where Black and Brown voters predominate is baked into the term ‘legal vote.’ No matter what GOP propaganda says, there’s nothing wrong with those voters and votes,” said Kendi.

Kendi, who is not an attorney, didn’t appear to offer any way to discern between a vote made in accordance with local and state laws (i.e., a legal vote) and a vote made not in accordance with them. But the anti-racism guru did add, however, that what “makes a term racist is rarely the term’s literal meaning, and almost always the historical and political context in which the term is being used.”