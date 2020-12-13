“I Know I Wasn’t The Only Woman” – Former Cuomo Aide Accuses NY Governor Of Sexual Harassment

#BelieveWomen?
New York’s Lindsey Boylan is writing the playbook for underdog progressives looking to pick off established Dems during hard-fought primaries in and around NYC (where progressive Dems, including AOC, Jamaal Bowman and others, have had perhaps the most success in upsetting/unseating establishment Dems – even some who might be considered members of the party’s “liberal” wing themselves). Step one: Accuse a high-ranking Dem with massive national profile of being a nightmare “boss from hell”, leaving a wake of traumatized staffers. Step two: Kick it up a notch by accusing them of “sexual harassment” spanning “years” while working in their employ.
That isn’t to say we doubt the authenticity of Boylan’s accusations. A notorious political brat (some say Cuomo’s father, former NY Gov. Mario Cuomo, could have been America’s first Italian-American president, if only he had wanted it bad enough), rumors about Cuomo’s tempestuousness have circulated for years – and not just in Albany.
Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.
Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman.