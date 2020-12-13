“I Know I Wasn’t The Only Woman” – Former Cuomo Aide Accuses NY Governor Of Sexual Harassment

#BelieveWomen?

New York’s Lindsey Boylan is writing the playbook for underdog progressives looking to pick off established Dems during hard-fought primaries in and around NYC (where progressive Dems, including AOC, Jamaal Bowman and others, have had perhaps the most success in upsetting/unseating establishment Dems – even some who might be considered members of the party’s “liberal” wing themselves). Step one: Accuse a high-ranking Dem with massive national profile of being a nightmare “boss from hell”, leaving a wake of traumatized staffers. Step two: Kick it up a notch by accusing them of “sexual harassment” spanning “years” while working in their employ.

That isn’t to say we doubt the authenticity of Boylan’s accusations. A notorious political brat (some say Cuomo’s father, former NY Gov. Mario Cuomo, could have been America’s first Italian-American president, if only he had wanted it bad enough), rumors about Cuomo’s tempestuousness have circulated for years – and not just in Albany.