‘I Definitely Wouldn’t Have Supported The Holocaust If I Lived In Nazi Germany,’ Says Woman Who Supports Abortion Today

PORTLAND, OR—Local woman Peyton Hill says she definitely would not have supported the Holocaust if she lived in Nazi Germany during the 1930s and 1940s, thinking herself enlightened by the glorious morality of the current year and not susceptible to being deceived as brutish, barbaric humans were in ages past.

https://babylonbee.com/news/i-definitely-wouldnt-have-supported-the-holocaust-if-i-lived-in-nazi-germany-says-woman-who-supports-abortion-today/