Hunter Biden Has Been Under Investigation since 2018! Media Decides to Report this News AFTER the Election | Not the Bee:

There are two stories here. First, you have the newest Hunter Biden revelations, then you have the media malfeasance in previously covering up the Biden story.

First, the Hunter Biden story. Hunter Biden released this statement yesterday:

I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.

According to Hunter Biden’s statement, he learned two days ago about an investigation into a tax issue. CNN dropped yesterday that Hunter Biden has been under investigation for both his taxes AND business dealings with China for at least two years.