Hunter Biden Has Been Under Investigation since 2018! Media Decides to Report this News AFTER the Election | Not the Bee:

There are two stories here. First, you have the newest Hunter Biden revelations, then you have the media malfeasance in previously covering up the Biden story.
First, the Hunter Biden story. Hunter Biden released this statement yesterday:
I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.
According to Hunter Biden’s statement, he learned two days ago about an investigation into a tax issue. CNN dropped yesterday that Hunter Biden has been under investigation for both his taxes AND business dealings with China for at least two years.
Now that the election is over, the investigation is entering a new phase. Federal prosecutors in Delaware, working with the IRS Criminal Investigation agency and the FBI, are taking overt steps such as issuing subpoenas and seeking interviews, the person with knowledge said.
Activity in the investigation had gone covert in recent months due to Justice Department guidelines prohibiting overt actions that could affect an election, the person said.
—
Investigators have been examining multiple financial issues, including whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China, according to two people briefed on the probe.
Some of those transactions involved people who the FBI believe sparked counterintelligence concerns, a common issue when dealing with Chinese business, according to another source.
The investigation began as early as 2018, predating the arrival of William Barr as US attorney general, two people briefed on the investigation said. The existence of the probe will present an immediate test of Biden’s promise to maintain the independence of the Justice Department.
Sinclair Broadcast Group reported in October that the FBI had opened a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden. CNN has learned new details about the scope of the probe, including that it is focused on China.
Hunter Biden Has Been Under Investigation since 2018! Media Decides to Report this News AFTER the Election | Not the Bee: