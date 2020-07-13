Hoover Institution Doctor: Spike In Virus In Southwest From Protests, Families Crossing U.S.-Mexico Border

The unwritten sort of story here is also why are all these cases exploding, particularly in the border counties? When you look in the southern counties of California, Arizona and the bordering counties of Texas — with the Mexico border — these are where most of these cases are really exploding. And then you look at the Mexico map and in Mexico, that’s where their cases are. Their cases are in the northern border zone states. And it turns out the timeline here correlates much more to the Mexico timeline of increasing cases than anything else.

“When you really look closely at these so-called re-opening policies, whether it’s in Georgia or Florida or Texas, you know, we didn’t really see a big correlation of cases and hospitalizations from that. That’s really not true. That’s sort of some sloppy thinking, I think, again. We really have to look closely at why these things are happening.”