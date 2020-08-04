Homicides Increase In America’s Largest Cities

Big surprise!

Cities across America are seeing a drastic surge in homicides as hatred towards police is deepening nationwide.

According to a Wall Street Journal study released Sunday, murders across America’s 50 biggest cities are up by 24 percent. This amounts to more than 3,600 murders in 2020 alone.

The study collected data from cities nationwide, while noting which ones are run by Democrats and Republicans. The report showed that Democrat-run cities have seen an increase in homicides by 25 percent, while Republican cities have increased by 15 percent.

36 of those 50 cities studied reported a double-digit growth in homicides. The statistics, however, are still not as high as they were in recent decades.

The study also found that other forms of crime, such as robbery and rape, have declined. Some analysts speculated this is due to the fact that criminals are less likely to break in when they know residencies are occupied due to stay-at-home orders.

Researchers believe the cause of the sudden increase in homicides is due to churches, schools and other institutions being closed while police are simultaneously being ostracized.

“The criminals feel like they can do whatever they want to do, they know the police department is at a vulnerable state right now with staffing levels and with morale,” stated Rich Walker, Sr. of the Minneapolis Police Federation. “…Cops are relatively reserved right now, they’re answering their calls, but they’re not going that extra mile.”