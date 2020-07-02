Idaho state senator, David Nelson, D-Moscow, wrote the following in a column to the Daily News.

What he says is false. Everyone has access to healthcare. What he means is that he wants everyone to have free healthcare that others pay for.

When someone suspects that they may have COVID-19, we hope that they immediately take steps to get tested so they know if they should self-isolate. Unfortunately, a growing number of Idaho children have difficulty getting tested and treated because they don’t have access to health care. The risk of spread to health-compromised Idahoans from our children is too high to allow.

https://dnews.com/opinion/his-view-our-children-deserve-access-to-health-care/article_fa749a1a-13f8-522f-a8a7-1f82ec9a0548.html