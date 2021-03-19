Highway 95 project south of Moscow could start this fall

I’ll believe it when I see it. This discussion has been going on for over 20 years.

Plans to expand U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow are one step closer to construction after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted a permit to the Idaho Transportation

Department March 9, according to a news release from ITD.

“This permit was one of the last few hurdles to get our plans out to construction and make the highway safer,” said Ken Helm, ITD project manager who has overseen expansion efforts since 1998. “Now we can finally address the last two-lane section between Lewiston and Moscow.”

The permit approves the evaluation and mitigation of permanent wetlands that will be affected by shifting the highway less than a mile to the east and adding two more travel lanes.

The new route will be flatter, feature wider shoulders and have fewer access points to improve safety and reduce travel times for the 7,300 drivers who take this route each day.

“Our next step is to finish working with property owners to acquire the last remaining parcels of land necessary for expansion,” Helm said. “We aim to bid this project this summer, which means we could start construction this fall.”

Construction is expected to take two years and is estimated to cost $60 million. More information can be found at https://itdprojets.org/us95thorncreektomoscow