Herschel Walker Challenges Pro Athletes: BLM Founder A Trained Marxist. Is This Who You’re Supporting?

On Thursday, Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL star Herschel Walker, who spoke at the 2020 RNC to support President Trump, released a video in which he again threw down the gauntlet to owners of professional sports teams, owners of stadiums, and pro athletes who have embraced the Black Lives Matter mantra, pointing out that one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors had admitted she was a trained Marxist. Walker asked, “Is this who you’re supporting? Because a trained Marxist tells you that they’re anti-government; they’re anti-American; they’re anti-Christian; they’re anti-everything.”

Walker began with an apology: “First, I want to apologize to the American people because I was blind but now I can see. I was deaf but now I can hear. The other day I was listening to one of the founders of Black Lives Matter, and I heard her say that they are ‘trained Marxists.’ And I’ve heard that statement so many times.”