Here’s a sworn affidavit from Michigan’s former Assistant AG detailing alleged election fraud

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and RNC’s Ronna McDaniel appear on Sean Hannity’s show one day after Fox News cut away from their briefing.McEnany holds up what she says is 234 pages of sworn affidavits of voter fraud claims from Wayne County, MI:pic.twitter.com/bGi6AZLjMJ
- From Articia Bomer: “At approximately 4:50am I witnessed a man spraying a chemical on a ballot counting machine. He then placed twenty-seven ballots into the machine and I noticed tape on the top of the ballot where a ballot number would normally be. Throughout the night I witnessed him insert these same 27 ballots at least five times.”
- From Whitney Meyers: “On the street in front of the Department I witnessed workers with ‘Detroit Elections’ aprons on collecting ballots from cars. I witnessed multiple drivers in cars drop off multiple ballots, including more ballots than people in the car.”
- From Jacqueline Zaplitny: “I was told to observe the computers that were identifying ballots that showed ‘error.’ I was told [to] view the people that were ‘determining the intent of the voter.’ There were multiple ballots that were ‘corrected’ on ballots that should have been overvoted and not counted.”
Read this sworn affidavit from GOP poll challenger, and former Assistant AG for Michigan, Zachary Larsen, on the alleged fraud he observed in Detroit. This is Third World stuff, and every American should be outraged if these allegations are true https://t.co/63nLXJxAZF pic.twitter.com/9WbamMw4Yc