The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway spoke on Fox News Wednesday in the wake of Mike Bloomberg’s exit from the 2020 presidential race, and posed the question: If Bloomberg could not buy his way into contention in this election using nearly a billion dollars on a vast, state-of-the-art media strategy, how is it possible that Russia bought the 2016 election with $200,000 or $300,000 in Facebook ads, as the media has claimed since Trump’s election victory