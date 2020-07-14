‘Hatred Of God’ Lies At Root Of Nationwide Vandalism, Christian Historian Says

Pivoting to recent instances of church arson and desecration of religious icons, Metaxas said, “I think a lot of the nastiness that is being directed at these statues, it really has to do with something deeper, Tucker. I hate to say it, but there’s something very dark. You saw this in the French Revolution. There was a hatred at the bottom of it of God, of any kind of authority.”

“These people are drunk with the idea that they can somehow be an authority themselves, that they can seize power,” Metaxas continued. “And if you really want to cut to the chase, you forget about statues of generals and things. You go right for God, you go right for the Virgin Mary. My goodness, you go right for churches. You cut to the chase.”

Going on to reference Captain Ahab’s rage against God in “Moby Dick,” Metaxas said, “That’s really where the source of hatred is coming from. It’s a hatred of God and a sense of deep injustice. That’s what we’re talking about here. We’re talking about something that goes way beyond Confederate generals.”