HATE CRIME HOAX: Oregon Politician Claimed He Received Racist Letter. He Wrote It To Himself.

Another hate crime hoax.

All too often.

On June 24th, local media outlets in Oregon ran with a story from Jonathan Lopez – who recently ran for public office – that claimed he had received a racist letter. Lopez posted the alleged letter on his Facebook account where it was shared by hundreds within the first 24 hours. The post has since been removed.

KEPR is one of the outlets that reported Lopez’s claim.

“We now more than ever must address these issues that are destroying and distancing us from unification,” Lopez wrote on Facebook. “We must be mature and adults about things and address them properly at a table or meeting in which we can come to an agreement or mutual understanding!”

“I hold no resentment for whom ever wrote this; I’m just simply heart broken for the lack of knowledge, education and respect missing. I pray for you and wish you prosperity in your life. God bless us all!” he concluded.

The letter Lopez claimed he received read, in part: “Don’t waste your time trying to become anything in this county we will make sure you never win and your family suffers along with all the other f****** Mexicans in the area!” The letter ends by stating, “Sincerely, America!”