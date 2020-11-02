Harris Promotes ‘Equity’ In New Video, Gets Ripped For Going ‘Woke Marxist’ Hours Before Election Day

You’re describing literal communism.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has released an animated video explaining away the difference between “equality” and “equity.”

“Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place,” said Harris. “So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there, and I started out over here, we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me.”

“It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing, and then compete on equal footing. Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” said Harris.