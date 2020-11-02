Harris Promotes ‘Equity’ In New Video, Gets Ripped For Going ‘Woke Marxist’ Hours Before Election Day

You’re describing literal communism.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has released an animated video explaining away the difference between “equality” and “equity.”
“Equality suggests, ‘Oh, everyone should get the same amount.’ The problem with that, not everybody’s starting out from the same place,” said Harris. “So if we’re all getting the same amount, but you started out back there, and I started out over here, we could get the same amount, but you’re still going to be that far back behind me.”
“It’s about giving people the resources and the support they need so that everyone can be on equal footing, and then compete on equal footing. Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” said Harris.
No Title
There’s a big difference between equality and equity. pic.twitter.com/n3XfQyjLNe
Harris got ripped for being a Woke Marxist.
No Title
I try not to tweet on weekends but when the potential VP gets on here to announce she’s a Woke Marxist, I gotta say something.So…Woke Marxism = Bad.American Opportunity = Good. Vote like America depends on it, because this time it does. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/9agBEZaC2R
No Title
Sounds just like Karl Marx. A century of history has shown where that path leads. We all embrace equal opportunity, but government-enforced equality of outcomes is Marxism. https://t.co/76GRFhl34X
No Title
So she’s openly making the argument that inequality of outcome is in and of itself inequity. Which is called communism. https://t.co/IJ5OKJwpOw
No Title
1. You’re describing literal communism in infantile terms.2. This managed to be both the creepiest and nagging, cringeworthy thing I’ve seen this entire election. https://t.co/xmni5evbpx
No Title
Harris says we should all “end up at the same place.” Equality of outcome. This is full blown Marxism. Plain as day. https://t.co/URmPI1RnsN
No Title
Biden-Harris backs the enforcement of equality of *outcomes* for everyone in America. What else could this mean? pic.twitter.com/opP87S6FQO