Gritman outlines emergency response to COVID-19

This is another reason why I have optimism for Moscow during the Covid-19 crisis.

Gritman Medical Center in Moscow established an incident command system in late February in response to COVID-19, a change hospital officials indicate will allow the facility to reallocate staff, resources and facilities to the most critical needs based on the evolving emergency.

The emergency management protocol and other changes were outlined in a document released this week by Gritman.

According to the release, the incident command system allows Gritman to move staff members into new roles and a streamlined organizational structure to focus on things like staffing, facilities, supplies and equipment.

With the temporary reduction in patient volumes for some care areas and services, Gritman reallocated some team members to help meet critical needs through a new organization-wide labor pool. Gritman can assign a team member to whatever administrative, support or clinical function the moment may require, the release stated.



While Gritman is licensed as a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital, it has the capacity to “surge” to as many as 43 rooms, according to the release.

The release indicates Gritman has stocks of critical supplies and equipment available and is looking at innovative ways to extend the useful life of protective masks and goggles. Gritman is watching how other hospitals are adapting equipment and methodologies to meet the demand for care, the release stated.

Gritman encourages residents to take measures such as staying home, practicing social distancing and washing hands to help combat the spread of the virus.