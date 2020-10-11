The wording here is very important.

They did not say people were hospitalized because of Covid. Rather, they were hospitalized with covid.

So an asymptomatic woman giving birth could have been admitted to the hospital for delivery and tested positive for covid.

According to Gritman Medical, as of September 30, 2020, 16,319 total test samples have been taken. This number reflects the total cumulative count of all COVID-19 test samples resulted by Gritman Medical Center, Moscow Family Medicine and the University of Idaho testing site operated in partnership with Gritman Medical Center. The total number of patients who have been admitted into the hospital for in-patient care that have tested positive for COVID-19 is: 3. This number reflects the total cumulative count of all patients admitted to the hospital for inpatient care who tested positive for COVID-19. Hospitalizations are reported in a manner consistent with how they are reported to the regional and national public health authorities.

https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/idaho/gritman-medical-center-provides-update-on-facility-covid-19-testing-and-hospitalizations/article_e3215d56-040b-11eb-bc66-7b1e7ea17597.html