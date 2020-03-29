Gritman Medical Center In Moscow Establishes New Emergency Department Mobile Respiratory Unit

Gritman Medical Center in Moscow has established a new Emergency Department Mobile Respiratory Unit. The new unit will help assess and treat patients with respiratory symptoms.

The unit is located in the Emergency Department parking lot. It screens and evaluates patients who have respiratory symptoms consistent with coronavirus along with conditions similar to the cold and flu.

Anyone with respiratory symptoms needs to call their primary care provider or the Gritman coronavirus hotline at 208-883-4109.