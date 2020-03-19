Gritman announces changes to hospitals, clinics

Gritman Medical Center implemented several changes at its hospitals and clinics in response to COVID-19, according to a Gritman news release.

At Gritman, patients should enter the hospital at the main or emergency entrances.

Those entries will be staffed full time. A greeter will meet patients outside the entrances to ask basic questions about the reasons for the visit. For overnight hours, patients should use the emergency entrance and press the call button.

Patients presenting symptoms of COVID-19 will be directed to a private area outside the hospital.

Patients seeking emergency care, scheduled appointments or other services will be directed to the appropriate location inside the hospital.

In partnership with the city of Moscow, parking on Main, Seventh and Eighth streets surrounding Gritman will be restricted for patients and the public seeking health care and emergency health services.

The changes are effective immediately and are subject to change. Gritman encourages the public to regularly visit gritman.org/coronavirusand Gritman’s Facebook page atfacebook.com/gritmanmedicalcenter for the latest updates and information.