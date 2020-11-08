Graham: Senate Judiciary Committee Will Probe Voter Fraud

Sen. Lindsey Graham will investigate the alleged widespread voter fraud occurring in the 2020 election. The South Carolina senator issued a statement Saturday and said he received an affidavit from a Pennsylvania USPS worker corroborating claims of illegal vote-counting in the state.

The affidavit contained statements claiming postal supervisors planned to count backdated election ballots mailed after November third.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “I’m going to stand with President Trump. If a Democrat were doing this, it’d be cheered on, and we’re not going to let the media intimidate us.” pic.twitter.com/cwtunXfAxJ

Lindsey Graham issues a statement calling on DOJ and Post Office to investigate an allegation involving Pennsylvania ballots forwarded by Trump’s campaign pic.twitter.com/KNiHYgsN0I

