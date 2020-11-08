Sen. Lindsey Graham will investigate the alleged widespread voter fraud occurring in the 2020 election. The South Carolina senator issued a statement Saturday and said he received an affidavit from a Pennsylvania USPS worker corroborating claims of illegal vote-counting in the state.
The affidavit contained statements claiming postal supervisors planned to count backdated election ballots mailed after November third.
Sen. Lindsey Graham: “I’m going to stand with President Trump. If a Democrat were doing this, it’d be cheered on, and we’re not going to let the media intimidate us.” pic.twitter.com/cwtunXfAxJ
Lindsey Graham issues a statement calling on DOJ and Post Office to investigate an allegation involving Pennsylvania ballots forwarded by Trump’s campaign pic.twitter.com/KNiHYgsN0I
https://www.oann.com/graham-senate-judiciary-committee-will-probe-voter-fraud/