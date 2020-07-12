Goya Foods CEO On Democrats’ Boycott Of Latino Company: ‘Hell No’ I’m ‘Not Apologizing’ For Praising Trump

CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue: “We’re all truly blessed to have a leader like President @realDonaldTrump” pic.twitter.com/vqMP4C3rqb

Goya Foods CEO and President Bob Unanue is standing tall against top Democrat politicians who are urging people to boycott his business-the largest Latino food company in the United States-after he praised President Donald Trump this week, saying “hell no” he is “not apologizing.”