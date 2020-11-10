Governor Noem: Trump Needs To Be Given His ‘Day In Court’ Just Like Al Gore Was Given In 2000

South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that President Donald Trump needed to be given his day in court the same way that failed Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore was given in 2000.

Noem made the remark after Stephanopoulos asked her if she was ready to work with “President-elect Biden” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

After taking a shot at the widely criticized job that New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo has done in managing the pandemic in his state, Noem said, “I appreciated that President Trump gave us the flexibility to do the right thing in our state and [we’ll] continue to do that. He let me do my job.”

“But the other thing that I think is going on here, George, is that this is all premature. This is a premature conversation because we have not finished counting votes. There are states that have not been called, and back in 2000, Al Gore was given his day in court,” she continued. “We should give President Trump his day in court. Let the process unfold because, George, we live in a republic.”

“We are a government that gets its power from the consent of the governed. That is the people. They give their consent on Election Day,” she concluded. “Election Day needs to be fair, honest, and transparent, and we need to be sure that we had an honest election before we decide who gets to be in the White House the next four years.”