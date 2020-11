Gov. Newsom breaks the same rules he’s badgering California residents to strictly follow

Again. Do as I say and not as I do.

Looks like Moscow’s Mayor is following in Newsom’s footsteps.

No Title Ya think, Newsome?!? You won’t let Disneyland open with masks and social distancing, but you went to a freaking BIRTHDAY PARTY?!?https://t.co/ExXxUnrDRq