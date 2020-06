New York Governor Andrew Cuomoshifted the blame for the thousands ofCOVID-19nursing home deaths in his state, saying that the Republicans are “playing politics” over it, in an interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Monday.

Despite Cuomo’s denial, he did in fact order nursing homes to admitCOVID-19 patients in March, knowing that the elderly were one of the most at-risk populations.