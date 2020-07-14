“More than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes under a controversial state directive that was ultimately scrapped amid criticisms it was accelerating the nation’s deadliest outbreaks, according to a count by The Associated Press,” the AP wrote on May 22.
The number was even higher according to a later account by The Associated Press, which reported on Tuesday that “the state’s own count [shows the order] ushered more than 6,300 recovering virus patients into nursing homes at the height of the pandemic.”
Gov. Cuomo Ripped After Internal Report Seeks To Shift Blame (Again) For Nursing Home Deaths
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is once again trying to shift blame for thousands of deaths in state nursing homes, a move that is drawing fierce criticism from the scientific community.