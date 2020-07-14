Gov. Cuomo Ripped After Internal Report Seeks To Shift Blame (Again) For Nursing Home Deaths

“More than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients were sent to New York’s already vulnerable nursing homes under a controversial state directive that was ultimately scrapped amid criticisms it was accelerating the nation’s deadliest outbreaks, according to a count by The Associated Press,” the AP wrote on May 22.

The number was even higher according to a later account by The Associated Press, which reported on Tuesday that “the state’s own count [shows the order] ushered more than 6,300 recovering virus patients into nursing homes at the height of the pandemic.”