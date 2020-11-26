Gov. Cuomo lashes out at cops who won’t enforce his Thanksgiving restrictions | Disrn:

New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo is not happy with various members of the New York law enforcement community who have refused to enforce his restrictions on indoor gatherings for Thanksgiving.

“A lot of police officers don’t wear a mask,” Cuomo said. “Well, how are you then supposed to enforce other people wearing a mask when they see you not wearing a mask? ‘I violate the law but you can’t.’ No! Nobody said you were above the law! I don’t believe that person is a law enforcement officer. I don’t want a law enforcement officer who says, ‘I’m only enforcing the law that I like or think should be enforced.'”

After Cuomo issued last week’s decree that limited all family gatherings to 10 people, several New York police officials made public remarks acknowledging their unwillingness to break up holiday events.The sweep of the protests and their wide support by citizens of all political stripes has shocked Macron’s government. In the last few days, Paris saw the worst anti-government riot since 1968, French students set fires outside high schools to protest a new university application system, small business owners blocked roads to protest high taxes, and retirees marched to protest the president’s perceived elitism.