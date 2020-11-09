Giuliani: Team Trump To File 4 To 5 Lawsuits Targeting Voter Fraud

Rudy Giuliani is ramping up the legal battle against suspected voter fraud committed by the Democrat party.

On Sunday, President Trump’s attorney said the Trump campaign will likely file four or five more lawsuits by the end of the week. These would call into question allegations of fraudulent ballots, removals of poll-watchers and ballot dumping; all of which could have given an unfair advantage to Joe Biden.

Biden has declared himself president-elect although the vote-tabulation process is still underway. Giuliani said President Trump is right not to concede the election.