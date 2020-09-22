Ginsburg said in 2016, when OBAMA was trying to do it, that it’s perfectly fine to fill an empty SCOTUS seat during an election year

“There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.”

RBG said that. In 2016.

Despite rEpOrTeDlY telling her granddaughter from her deathbed that “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed” (I doubt that this actually happened), back when OBAMA was trying to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat during the final year of his presidency, RBG had no problemo with it.

In an interview with the New York Times she was asked about whether the Senate should take up a vote on Merrick Garland, Obama’s pick for SCOTUS, and she “immediately” said “That’s their job,” and “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.”

From the interview: