Ginsburg said in 2016, when OBAMA was trying to do it, that it’s perfectly fine to fill an empty SCOTUS seat during an election year

Despite rEpOrTeDlY telling her granddaughter from her deathbed that “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed” (I doubt that this actually happened), back when OBAMA was trying to fill a vacant Supreme Court seat during the final year of his presidency, RBG had no problemo with it.
In an interview with the New York Times she was asked about whether the Senate should take up a vote on Merrick Garland, Obama’s pick for SCOTUS, and she “immediately” said “That’s their job,” and “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.”
From the interview:
Her colleagues have said nothing in public about the presidential campaign or about Mr. Obama’s stalled nomination of Judge Merrick B. Garland to the Supreme Court. But Justice Ginsburg was characteristically forthright, offering an unequivocal endorsement of Judge Garland.
“I think he is about as well qualified as any nominee to this court,” she said. “Super bright and very nice, very easy to deal with. And super prepared. He would be a great colleague.”
Asked if the Senate had an obligation to assess Judge Garland’s qualifications, her answer was immediate.
“That’s their job,” she said. “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the president stops being president in his last year.”
