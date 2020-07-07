Ghislaine Maxwell on suicide watch behind bars

Will Americans fall for another suicide in prison where the cameras are all off and …

A lawyer representing the victims of Jeffrey Epstein said he believes Ghislaine Maxwell will die in prison. Maxwell was reported on Friday to have been placed on suicide watch.

Maxwell was arrested on Thursday on six charges of sex trafficking and perjury.

Spencer Kuvin, who represents several of Epstein’s victims in Florida, said he believes Maxwell will either take her own life or be silenced by powerful people.

“It may be that she can’t handle the fear of what’s going to happen to her and takes matters into her own hands or there will be people who are very afraid of what she has to say,” Kuvin said.

He said he believes Maxwell is not “going to get out of jail alive.”