Georgetown students want ‘sanctuary campus’ for protesters, but not police
Lacey Kestecher New York Campus Correspondent @KestecherLacey Georgetown University students want the campus to be “open to protesters and closed to external police or security forces.” The students called for the university to “cease all relationships with any police department.”