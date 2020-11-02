Gavin Newsom’s kids returned to private school while public schools remain closed

2 November 2020

Kids across California are locked down at home, struggling to get an education. So glad Newsom has been relieved of his “challenging distance learning” situation. Talk about white privilege. https://t.co/ukNuDa8vSL

This is the complete double standard that pisses so many of us off. So your kids can go back, but all the public kids can’t. Differ t standards cause disgust and distrust in government. https://t.co/eV2BckwDqd

California Governor Newsom is sending his 4 children to private schools with in-person instructionI’m glad his family has that opportunityAll families should have that choice.

This is yet another instance of the political elitism in CA. Our kids are still unable to attend but Gavin’s kids can? “Let them eat cake.”Newsom sends his children back to private school classrooms in California https://t.co/4dMbezdJWb

