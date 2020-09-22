Gallup: Home Schooling Gains Momentum

From Gallup:

While parents’ satisfaction with their child’s education has fallen, there has been a five-point uptick (to 10%) in the percentage of parents who say their child will be home-schooled this year.

The question defines home schooling as “not enrolled in a formal school, but taught at home” so as to clearly distinguish home schooling from distance learning provided by a school in which they are enrolled.

Public school remains the most attended type of school, although it has dropped seven points, to 76%, since last year. Far fewer parents say their child is enrolled in a private school (6%), charter school (5%) or parochial school (2%).