Fraternal Order of Police: Nearly 300 law enforcement officers have been shot in 2020 | One America News Network

Fraternal Order of Police: Nearly 300 law enforcement officers have been shot in 2020

The National Fraternal Order of Police shared a report showing law enforcement offices are under attack. On Tuesday, the organization released new statistics reporting that 283 officers have been shot in 2020 with 44 of them being fatal.

The group commented that attacks on law enforcement officers are continuing at a “disturbing pace” and has routinely blamed increasing hostility for the rise in attacks.

More detailed information from the FBI shows the number of felonious killings of officers is up more than 20 percent since last year. Nearly half of those incidents were the result of an ambush.

This comes as prominent politicians on the left have attacked law enforcement with increasing calls to defund police departments.

“It’s not just about breaking the cycle of police violence, it’s not just about fixing the budget,” stated Tammy J. Morales, a Seattle council member. “It’s about creating a new system of community safety that centers mental wellness, prosperity and safety for all of our community members.”