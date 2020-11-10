Fox News Cuts McEnany Speech As She Claims Democrats Do Not Want More Secure Elections

Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut coverage of the network’s coverage of a speech from White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday as she spoke on behalf of the Trump campaign in a personal capacity about how she believes that Democrats do not support many of the measures that Republicans say will tighten up security surrounding U.S. elections.

“There is only one party in America that opposes voter ID,” McEnany said. “One party in America that opposes verifying signatures, citizenship, residency, eligibility. There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the count room and that party, my friends, is the Democrat Party. You don’t take these positions because you want an honest election. You don’t oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count. You don’t oppose our efforts at sunlight and transparency because you have nothing to hide.”

“You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud and you are welcoming illegal voting,” she said before Fox News cut coverage of her remarks. “Our position is clear, we want to protect the franchise of the American people. We want an honest, accurate, lawful count. We want maximum sunlight; we want maximum transparency. We want every legal vote to be counted and we want every illegal vote to be discarded. Unlike our opponents, we have nothing to hide.”