Former Hunter Biden Business Partner Who Said He’d Turn Over Evidence Is Meeting With FBI

A former business partner of Hunter Biden’s will be interviewed by the FBI on Friday, which comes after the man gave a press conference Thursday night detailing allegations against the Biden family.

Tony Bobulinski, a Navy veteran who released a statement earlier in the week saying Hunter would ask his father, Democratic presidential candidate Jo Biden, to “sign-off” on business deals with foreign companies. In the statement, Bobulinski also confirmed the email that included his name and was published by the New York Post was “genuine.”

“What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to ‘the Big Guy’ in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other ‘JB’ referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother,” Bobulinski said in that statement.

Thursday evening, Bobulinski held a press conference at which he said he would be turning everything over to the FBI and Senate investigators.

“On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face. In fact, I was advised by [James] Gilliar and [Rob] Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret,” Bobulinski said at the press conference.