Florida Labs Found Significantly Inflating Positive COVID Testing Rate

ERRORS FOUND: Florida’s positivity rate is skewed. #FOX35 went through #COVID19 test reports & found many clinics reporting 100% positivity. @orlandohealth admits their number is wrong, saying it shows 98% positive, but it’s actually 9.4%. @fox35orlando https://t.co/NgFuXjw5OS

New York City reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since pandemic hit. This is what competent govt. can accomplish. https://t.co/a2dHoW4yzd

The Florida State Health Department confirmed Tuesday that some testing laboratories in the state have not been disclosing their negative novel coronavirus testing results accurately, skewing the positivity rates dramatically. Moreover, two labs were discovered to have inflated their positivity rates of the virus by a factor of ten.