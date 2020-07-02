Fla. Sheriff To Deputize Lawful Gun Owners Amid Ongoing Protests

A Florida sheriff plans to deputize every lawful gun owner in the county amid ongoing nationwide protests. On Tuesday, Sheriff Darryl Daniels released a video discussing his stance towards violence seen in recent protests.

If protests become too much for his deputies to handle, the sheriff said he intends for those being deputized to “stand between lawlessness and civility.” Daniels clarified authorities will protect any peaceful protesters, but any acts of violence will be unacceptable.

“Lawlessness, that’s unacceptable in this country,” stated the Florida Sheriff. “Lawlessness, that’s unacceptable in Clay County and if you threaten to come to Clay County and think that for one second that we’ll bend our backs for you, you’re sadly mistaken.”