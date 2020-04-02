First positive COVID-19 test confirmed in Latah County

Public Health – Idaho North Central District on Wednesday confirmed its first positive COVID-19 test in Latah County.

A news release from the agency stated the individual is in his or her 60s, was never hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case appears to be travel related.

The investigation into this new case is in the preliminary stages.



“Epidemiologists with PH-INCD will work to determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by the patient and investigate any close contacts,” the news release says. “If other people are found to have been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms.”

The University of Idaho announced on its Facebook page Wednesday evening that an 18-year-old student, who moved out of a UI residence hall Sunday, tested positive for COVID-19 in Canyon County. The student was on the Moscow campus last week. The student is experiencing mild symptoms and is recovering at home, the UI post said.

University staff is contacting those who may have been exposed on campus and preparing to isolate affected students.

“We strongly encourage students on campus who may have been exposed to remain to protect themselves and others and for all students to follow social distancing guidelines,” the UI post said. “Staff members working in the area are also being notified.”

The state of Idaho is reporting 10 positive COVID-19 cases in Nez Perce County. There are approximately 669 positive COVID-19 cases and nine deaths confirmed in the state, according to the state’s data.