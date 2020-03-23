First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Whitman County

The Whitman County Health Department has received a positive test result for COVID-19 in a Whitman County resident, according to a press release this morning from the Whitman County Emergency Operations Center.

According to the release, the patient is female between the age of 20–29. The patient has recovered and is self-isolating at home. Health officials are working to identify anyone who may have an exposure risk because of contact with this person, according to the release.

If you think you at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms, county health officials urge you tocall ahead before you go to your healthcare provider, urgent care or the emergency department.