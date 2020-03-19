First case of coronavirus in North Idaho confirmed

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – The first case of COVID-19 in North Idaho has been confirmed.

According to the Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health, the case is in a man over 60 in Kootenai County. He is only experiencing mild symptoms and has been contacted and advised to self-isolate.

This is the first case of coronavirus to be confirmed in the five northern counties of the Panhandle and the 12th in the state of Idaho.

So far, more than 10,000 cases have been confirmed in the United States.

Thanks to our early preparation and collaboration with Panhandle Health District, we made the decision early on to limit the locations collecting test samples,” DO, Chief Physician Executive at Kootenai Health Karen Cabell said. “We feel fortunate we had this safe testing option in our community so health care providers were protected and the patient got the needed testing and care.”

The patient’s physician ordered testing based off their clinical history and specimens were sent to the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories where the virus was confirmed.

Epidemiologists with Panhandle Health District are working to investigate cases of possible contact. If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will give those people guidance and monitor them for the development of symptoms.

“It is important to support each other and our susceptible population during this time. We ask that you still only call 911 for medical emergencies and utilize Panhandle Health’s 1-877-415-5225 number for COVID-19 inquiries. We continue to monitor the situation as mentioned above and are ready to respond,” Kootenai County EMS Chief Chris Way said.