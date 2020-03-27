Fighting erupts at Chinese bridge between Hubei, Jiangxi provinces

Blocked from leaving their province, then Hubei citizens began getting violent, overturning the Jiangxi police’s cars.

And then the Hubei police started battling the Jiangxi police.

The Chinese are not going to put up with it any longer. The video is below.

March 27 (UPI) — Police in China clashed with each other and with people trying to cross a bridge between Hubei and Jiangxi provinces, according to footage uploaded to Chinese social media on Friday. Video taken at the bridge Friday afternoon at the Yangtze River shows the escalation of violence as people try to leave Hubei, while police on the other side in Jiangxi try to block their passage, Canada’s Globe and Mail reported.

The skirmish was filmed two days after Chinese authorities lifted travel restrictions against Hubei residents. China has resumed operations of trains and buses out of the coronavirus-hit province. On Friday, the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, was reclassified as a “medium risk” zone after being assigned a “high risk” rating since January. Distrust of China’s numbers and safety ratings may run high, however. When Jiangxi police blocked people leaving Hubei, Hubei police fought back. On Twitter, Chinese-Australian dissident and artist Badiucao said Friday the conflict “started due to police from different provinces fighting for jurisdiction on checking #COVID19.” The artist also described the incident as a “riot.”