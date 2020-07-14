Federal Spending, Deficit Hit Record High After Coronavirus Relief Bills

As I’ve said many times: Trump is no fiscal conservative.

Following massive spending to help cushion the economic blow of coronavirus-related lockdowns, the United States government posted the single largest deficit in history in June, an $864 billion budget shortfall.

The total for 2020 so far also exceeds previous nine-month periods, with the United States posting an astounding $2.74 trillion shortfall for the first three quarters of the fiscal year, according to CNBC. Experts anticipate that, by the end of fiscal 2020, the budget deficit could top $3 trillion.