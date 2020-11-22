Federal appeals court upholds Tennessee’s ban on aborting babies just because they have Down syndrome

A federal appeals court in Tennessee has declared the state can ban selective abortions due to Down syndrome, race, or gender, overturning a lower court ruling from earlier this year.

The lower court had issued their ruling hours after Gov. Bill Lee signed the legislation into law.

While the full law passed by the governor and state congress had other wide-sweeping bans on abortion – such as banning any after six weeks – the appeals court decision only applies to the Downs syndrome provision. The state will continue to fight abortion activists regarding the full law, but will proceed with enforcing bans on these selective abortions.

Over a dozen states have similar bans.