FED UP: Seattle Residents, Businesses Sue City For Endorsing And Enabling ‘Lawless’ CHOP Zone

A group of Seattle residents who own homes and businesses in what was, until Wednesday, the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone is now suing the city of Seattle over its willingness to “endorse” and enable CHOP’s lawlessness and even tolerate CHOP’s plan to create a “no cop co-op” police-free community.

KUOW Seattle reports that the group filed suit Wednesday night in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington.

“Among other things, the lawsuit claims that the city’s actions amount to an illegal ceding of public property without due process,” per KUOW. “The lawsuit says the city has actively endorsed and enabled the CHOP.”