FBI Warns American Voter Registration Data Has Been Obtained By Iran, Russia

What could possibly go wrong with vote-by-mail?

Could it be that the US gets flooded with fake mail-in votes?

Would the first to be recorded win?

Federal officials sent a warning about national security after the FBI said Iran and Russia obtained voter registration data and are using the information to interfere with the upcoming presidential election.

No Title UPDATE: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says Iran & Russia are taking “specific actions to influence public opinion” before the election and says they’ve obtained voter registration information.

