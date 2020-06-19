FBI Uses Social Media, Etsy And A Tattoo To Track Down Woman Accused Of Torching Cop Cars

Funny things here. Read to the end.

The FBI used social media, an Etsy review, and photos from the scene of a May 30 protest in downtown Philadelphia to track down and arrest 33-year-old massage therapist Elisabeth Blumethal, who allegedly set fire to two Philadelphia police cars during the George Floyd protests.

During the violent episodes that began around City Hall that afternoon, Blumenthal allegedly set fire to both vehicles. According to the complaint, various videos taken at the scene captured the defendant wearing protective goggles and gloves, taking a flaming piece of wooden police barricade from the rear window of the PPD sedan that was already on fire, and then shoving the flaming wood into the PPD SUV that was not on fire. Within minutes, the PPD SUV was also completely engulfed in flames. As result of the fires, both PPD vehicles were destroyed. –Justice.gov