Father Of 8-Year-Old Killed Near Atlanta Wendy’s: ‘They Say Black Lives Matter. You Killed Your Own.’

The parents of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was killed on Saturday night when a group of people opened fire on a car that she was traveling in, sounded off on their daughter’s death during a press conference on Sunday, and noted the seemingly empty words of Black Lives Matter activists.

Here’s the heartbreaking details:

“They say black lives matter,” Turner’s father said. “You killed your own. You killed your own this time. … They killed my baby because she crossed the barrier and made a U-turn. You killed a child. She didn’t do nothing to nobody.”

“They didn’t give us time to make a U-turn,” Turner’s mother said. “They started shooting at my car before we could even make a U-turn. Shooting my tires out, like why?”

“But black lives matter,” the father, seemingly sarcastic, chimed in.

“My baby was shot,” the mother said, appearing exhausted over the traumatic event.

“Killing your own,” the father added. “You killed an 8-year-old child. She ain’t did nothing to no one of y’all. She just wanted to get home to see her cousin. That’s all she wanted to do. She just wanted to get home.”